MoDOT looking for feedback on projects

Missouri’s transportation system consists of 33,830 miles of roads and 10,399 bridges, both of which rank among the largest for any state in the nation. Four projects in St. Francois County have been placed on the high priority list, yet they are currently unfunded, and MoDOT is holding meetings for public comment about those and all other unfunded road projects in the state.
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), working with its statewide regional planning partners, have identified $1 billion in annual unfunded needs. From the broader unfunded needs, MoDOT has developed a High Priority Unfunded Needs list to guide the development of projects into funded projects as state and federal transportation funds increase.
Chris Crocker, MoDOT engineer for the Southeast Missouri District, said public comment is solicited for the projects every year, and this year, there might – emphasis on the word “might”— be additional money for funding some of them.
“The way we approach and plan for projects is, we have an asset-management plan,” he said, indicating the state transportation department usually doesn’t have extra money to do anything but maintain what Missouri already has in the way of roads and bridges. He acknowledged the federal infrastructure package that was passed could also help, but there was no way to know at this point how it would affect projects on the High Priority Unfunded Needs list.
“We’re planning on being able to pursue some of these projects, but there are so many factors beyond our control — the prices of materials being one of them — we wouldn’t be able to make any promises,” he said.
Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission, county commissioners and city administrators had input on the projects.
Public meetings will be held across the state from Nov. 16 through Dec. 9. The full list of the meeting dates, time and locations can be found at https://www.modot.org/unfundedneeds. The current document and the draft updated High Priority Unfunded Needs document are available for review.
The Southeast District meetings are:
- Thursday, Nov. 18, 3-5 p.m., West Plains Civic Center, 110 St. Louis St., West Plains
- Thursday, Dec. 2, 3-5 p.m., Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau
Anyone unable to attend the meeting in person can download the PDFs of the information presented.
Please submit your comments or questions to MoDOT on the draft by Dec. 22, using a comment form found at https://www.modot.org/node/24647
Since the passage of Missouri’s additional 12.5 cent motor fuel tax increase in July, MoDOT staff have worked with metropolitan planning organizations and regional planning commissions throughout the state to develop a list of high priority unfunded road and bridge needs. The draft project-specific lists include $4.5 billion of road and bridge projects in three tiers:
- Tier one includes $543 million and includes projects MoDOT could accomplish in the time of the current five-year Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) as federal and state funding levels increase. These projects have good estimates.
- Tier two is worth $2.1 billion and includes projects beyond the current STIP timeframe with broader estimates.
- Tier three includes $2.2 billion of projects that are also beyond the current STIP timeframe with broader estimates. In addition, MoDOT staff worked with the planning partners to identify $1 billion in multimodal needs.
St. Francois County projects are found among the three tiers on the Southeast District's High Priority Unfunded Needs list:
- Route D: Add center turn lane from Hillsboro Road to Highway 32, $2 million, Tier 1
- U.S. 67: Interchange improvements at Highway 32 in Leadington, $8 million, Tier 1
- Route K: Intersection improvements at Northwood Drive in Bonne Terre, $2 million, Tier 2
- U.S. 67: Add interchange at Route Y/JJ, $2 million, Tier 2
“Even with additional revenue, transportation needs greatly outweigh funding available, and the challenge is determining the optimal projects to fund that provide the greatest return on investment to taxpayers,” said MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna. “Across every region of the state, feedback from Missourians has consistently prioritized maintaining the existing system as the highest priority.
“Other priorities include projects that improve safety, spur economic growth, and provide more transportation choices. We value Missourians' input in this new draft as we work to prioritize the increasing federal and state transportation revenue.”
The draft document and comment forms will be available online through Dec. 22. For more information, call MoDOT at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.