MoDOT looking for feedback on projects

Missouri’s transportation system consists of 33,830 miles of roads and 10,399 bridges, both of which rank among the largest for any state in the nation. Four projects in St. Francois County have been placed on the high priority list, yet they are currently unfunded, and MoDOT is holding meetings for public comment about those and all other unfunded road projects in the state.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), working with its statewide regional planning partners, have identified $1 billion in annual unfunded needs. From the broader unfunded needs, MoDOT has developed a High Priority Unfunded Needs list to guide the development of projects into funded projects as state and federal transportation funds increase.

Chris Crocker, MoDOT engineer for the Southeast Missouri District, said public comment is solicited for the projects every year, and this year, there might – emphasis on the word “might”— be additional money for funding some of them.