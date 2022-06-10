MoDOT plans to improve Highway 21/72 in Iron County

The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to improve Highway 21/72 in Iron County. Improvements will extend from Route E near Arcadia to Route 49 near Glover.

Five curves will be improved along the project limits. The project includes an overlay, adding edgeline rumble stripes, widening four horizontal curves and making improvements to the horizontal curve at Royal Gorge. Right of way acquisition will be required at the four curve widening locations and possibly at the Royal Gorge curve location.

The project is expected to be let in April 2023, with construction beginning as early as summer 2023. Flaggers will guide traffic through the work zone as the overlay is completed. Widening work will be completed adjacent to the existing roadway.

During work at Royal Gorge, a one-month road closure is possible. Completion is anticipated in spring 2024. Interested people may review the project in more detail and share their thoughts at https://www.modot.org/route21Iron.

Comments will be accepted through June 16. For more information, please contact Project Manager Pete Berry at 417-469-6242 or Area Engineer Chris Crocker at 573-380-1658.

