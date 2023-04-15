During National Work Zone Awareness Week, and as part of the statewide effort to address Missouri’s deteriorated roads and bridges, Missouri Department of Transportation officials are asking motorists passing through St. Francois County to be careful in three work areas on Monday and Tuesday as bridge maintenance is performed:

Northbound U.S. 67 in St. Francois County will be reduced to one lane from Hildebrecht Road to Highway 221 near Farmington. Weather permitting, work will take place Monday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Highway AA in St. Francois County will be reduced from Randolph Lane to Granite Lane near Farmington. Weather permitting, work will take place Monday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

State Highway 8 in St. Francois County will be reduced from Germania Road to Harmon Road near Leadwood. Weather permitting, work will take place Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The work zones will be marked with signs. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near these areas.

With a record-breaking $1.8 billion for road and bridge work this year, Missouri motorists can expect to encounter a significant amount of work zones and ongoing maintenance operations during their travels this year, according to a news release issued by MoDOT Thursday.

MoDOT is hosting the National Work Zone Awareness Week April 17-21, urging motorists to “Work with Us” by making careful, informed driving choices behind the wheel to protect themselves and everyone else on the road, including highway workers.

“The decisions you make in work zones could be the difference between life and death, for our workers, yourself and everyone you share the road with,” said MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna. “Any time you pass highway workers on a Missouri roadway — whether it’s a long-term closure, a moving operation or shoulder work — buckle up, put your phone down, slow down and stay alert.”

Missouri law requires drivers to slow down and move over for work zones, be aware of changing traffic conditions, observe warning signs and merge before reaching lane closures.

With a record number of construction projects, work zones are detailed at MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at www.traveler.modot.org.

In 2022, Missouri saw fewer work zone protective vehicle crashes and fatalities. Crashes with protective vehicles with truck/trailer-mounted attenuators (TMAs), those flashing billboards indicating road work, totaled 36 in 2022, a decrease of 25 from the previous construction season. Work zone crash fatalities also decreased, down to 15 compared to 17 the year before.

“These numbers will hopefully be the start of a positive trend downward,” said McKenna. “Regardless, these crashes and fatalities should not be happening in work zones, and there is much work that needs to be done to improve our worker’s safety and the safety of the traveling public.”

Over the past three years, TMA crashes resulted in 75 injuries and two fatalities. These crashes were found to almost always be a result of drivers being distracted behind the wheel or driving too fast for the conditions. In 2022, distracted driving contributed to more than 400 work zone crashes. Additionally, 71% of those killed in work zone crashes were not wearing seat belts.

Missouri’s strategic highway safety plan, Show-Me Zero, provides information for all Missourians to promote four key messages: buckle up, phone down, slow down, and drive sober. The plan can be viewed at www.savemolives.com.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.