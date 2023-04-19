With a record-breaking $1.8 billion for road and bridge work this year, Missouri motorists can expect to encounter a significant amount of work zones and ongoing maintenance operations during their travels this year.

Of that, nearly $400 million will be work on interstates and state-numbered and lettered routes within the greater St. Louis region, including the city of St. Louis, and St. Louis, St. Charles, Franklin, and Jefferson counties.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is in the midst of National Work Zone Awareness Week April 17-21, urging motorists to “Work with Us” by making smart, safe driving choices behind the wheel to protect themselves and those they share the road with, including highway workers.

MoDOT officials are pointing out, it’s not just a courtesy to slow down and move over for these work zones—it’s the law. Drivers should be aware of changing traffic conditions, observe warning signs and merge before reaching lane closures.

With a record number of construction projects, you can help make your travel safer by checking out what work zones you’ll encounter before you go. Visit MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at www.traveler.modot.org.

In 2022, Missouri saw fewer work zone protective vehicle crashes and fatalities. Crashes with protective vehicles with truck/trailer-mounted attenuators (TMAs) totaled 36 in 2022, a decrease of 25 from the previous construction season. Work zone crash fatalities also decreased, down to 15 compared to 17 the year before. In St. Louis, so far this year, eight TMAs have been struck.

Over the past three years, TMA crashes resulted in 75 injuries and two fatalities. These crashes are almost always a result of drivers being distracted behind the wheel and/or driving too fast for the conditions. In 2022, distracted driving contributed to more than 400 work zone crashes. In St. Louis, in work zones on all public roads, there have been more than 450 work zone crashes so far this year.

Additionally, 71% of those killed in work zone crashes were not wearing seat belts.

Be sure to do your part to save lives in work zones. Missouri’s strategic highway safety plan, Show-Me Zero, provides information for all Missourians to help promote four key messages: buckle up, phone down, slow down, and drive sober. The plan can be viewed at www.savemolives.com.