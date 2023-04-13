Highway 47 in St. Francois County will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform pavement repairs.

This section of road is located between Long Street and Young Street in Bonne Terre.

Weather permitting, work will take place Friday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

MoDOT's southeast district includes 16,166 miles of road and 1,411 bridges.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636), or visit www.modot.org/southeast.