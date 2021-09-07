 Skip to main content
NB I-55 in Ste. Genevieve, Perry counties reduced for bridge repairs
NB I-55 in Ste. Genevieve, Perry counties reduced for bridge repairs

Northbound Interstate 55 in Ste. Genevieve and Perry Counties will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge repairs.

This section of roadway is located from mile marker 138 to mile marker 143.

Weather permitting, work will take place Sept. 13-16 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

