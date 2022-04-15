NB, SB 67 in St. Francois County reduced for j-turn construction

Northbound and southbound US 67 in St. Francois County will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews construct a j-turn south of Farmington.

The project includes reconfiguring the crossover intersection at US 67 and Route H with a j-turn. This requires adding acceleration and deceleration lanes and work in the median.

The work zone will be in place from Route DD to New Perrine Road in Farmington. Weather permitting, work will begin Monday with completion anticipated Nov. 1.

The median crossing at US 67 and Route H will be removed with this project. Instead of crossing fast-moving lanes of traffic to get to the opposing lanes, drivers will turn right in the same direction of traffic, merge into the left lane, and then make a u-turn in the direction they intend to travel. For more information on navigating j-turns, please visit www.modot.org/j-turns.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, please contact Resident Engineer Darius Dowdy at 573-472-9041, MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

