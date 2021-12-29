 Skip to main content
Northbound 67 lane closed Thursday, Friday in Jefferson County

To help motorists travel around the state for the upcoming New Year’s Day holiday, the Missouri Department of Transportation will restrict most construction on interstates and state highways from noon on Friday until 7 a.m. Monday. Restrictions will still be in place in areas where there are permanent barriers and if required, crews will close lanes for emergency maintenance.

US 67 in Jefferson County, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., one northbound lane will be closed from Joachim Creek Bridge to Wall Street near Herculaneum. It will be closed Thursday and Friday. No closures were listed for later in the week.

For more on roadway closures due to construction, additional work zone information and real-time roadway weather conditions go to http://traveler.modot.org/map. For real-time traffic, visit www.gatewayguide.com. All work is subject to change and may be shifted due to inclement weather.

