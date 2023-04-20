Drivers in Ste. Genevieve and Madison counties will want to keep their head on a swivel and watch out for construction areas that begin work on Monday.
Highway 32 in Ste. Genevieve County will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the road.
The section of roadway affected is located between Schultze Lane and Siebert Road near Ste. Genevieve.
Weather permitting, work will take place Monday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
In Madison County, northbound U.S. 67 will be reduced to one lane as MoDOT crews perform drainage work.
The section of road affected is located from County Road 325 to Route C near Fredericktown.
Weather permitting, work will take place Monday through Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
The work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the areas.
For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.