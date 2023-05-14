The Southeast Missouri District of the Missouri Department of Transportation has announced two highways in the Parkland will undergo alterations in the coming weeks. Madison and Ste. Genevieve counties are affected.

In Ste. Genevieve County, the area of U.S. Highway 32's busy overpass as it intersects with I-55 will be affected. This section of road is located from Friedman Road to Joggerst Road near Ste. Genevieve, as it crosses I-55.

The highway will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews widen the highway and install turn lanes.

Weather permitting, work will take place May 22 through July 3, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

In Madison County, Highway A will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews improve sidewalks in Marquand.

This project is part of the Missouri Department of Transportation’s initiative to bring roadway facilities into compliance with the current standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

This section of road is located between North Harding Street and Whitener Street.

Weather permitting, work will take place Tuesday through June 16, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

The work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the areas.

For additional information, motorists can contact Resident Engineer Darius Dowdy at (573) 472-9041, MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.