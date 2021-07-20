 Skip to main content
Route 32 in Ste. Genevieve County reduced for pavement repairs
Route 32 in Ste. Genevieve County reduced for pavement repairs

road construction
pixabay

U.S. Route 32 in Ste. Genevieve County is scheduled to be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs.

This section of roadway is located between I-55 at mile marker 150 and Route C near Weingarten.

Weather permitting, work is scheduled through next Tuesday, July 27, from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636), or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

