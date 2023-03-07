Various locations along northbound and southbound U.S. 67 in St. Francois, Madison and Wayne counties will be reduced to one lane with a 16-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform guardrail work, pavement repairs and asphalt resurfacing for the next several months.

The improvements will extend from Highway 221 at Farmington to County Road 303 south of Coldwater in Wayne County.

Work began Monday and, weather permitting, will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily until Nov. 1.

Contractor crews are currently making guardrail upgrades. Pavement repairs are anticipated to begin the week of March 20, and paving operations could begin as early as late April, weather permitting.

As contractor crews work in various locations along the corridor, the Missouri Department of Transportation is urging motorists to use extreme caution while traveling in work zones, which will be marked with signs.

For additional information, contact Resident Engineer Darius Dowdy at (573) 472-9041, MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.