Route B in St. Francois County reduced for pavement repairs

Route B in St. Francois County will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs.

This section of roadway is located from Highway 221 to Highway 32.

Weather permitting, work will take place Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

