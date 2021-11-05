Route D in St. Francois County closes for railroad maintenance

A portion of Route D in St. Francois County will be closed Wednesday as contractor crews perform railroad maintenance.

This section of roadway is located between Butterfly Lane and Railway Lane.

Weather permitting, work will be underway Wednesday from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

