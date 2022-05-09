Route E in Madison and Iron counties reduced for road work

Route E in Madison and Iron counties will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews perform pavement improvements, including the addition of rumble strips.

This section of roadway is located between County Road 275 in Madison County to the Iron County line.

Weather permitting, work will take place May 9 through Aug. 31 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

As construction is underway, flaggers will be present, and traffic will be guided through the work zone by a pilot car.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

