Route F in Iron County closed for culvert replacement
Route F in Iron County closed for culvert replacement

Route F in Iron County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway.

This section of roadway is located between County Road 164 and County Road 165.

Weather permitting, work will take place Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

