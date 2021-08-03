Route F in Iron County closed for culvert replacement

Route F in Iron County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway.
This section of roadway is located between County Road 164 and County Road 165.
Weather permitting, work will take place Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.
For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!