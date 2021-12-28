 Skip to main content
Route H in St. Francois County closed Wednesday

A section of Route H in St. Francois County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. This section of roadway is located from Madison Road to County Line Road.

Weather permitting, work will be underway Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

US 67 lanes reduced next week

U.S. Route 67 in St. Francois County will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation cre…

