Route M in Madison, Wayne counties reduced for pavement repairs

Route M in Madison and Wayne Counties will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs.

This section of roadway is located from Route A in Madison County to the Wayne County line.

Weather permitting, work will take place over the week of June 3-10, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

