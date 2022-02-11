Route NN in SFC to close for bridge replacement beginning March 1

The Missouri Department of Transportation is giving Iron Mountain Lake area residents and other regular travelers plenty of notice that Route NN in St. Francois County will be closed as contractor crews replace a bridge over Indian Creek. The bridge is located between Route N and Indian Creek Road.

Weather permitting, work will take place March 1, through June 6, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. A signed detour will be in place.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, please contact Resident Engineer Darius Dowdy at 573-431-4933, Travis Slayton at 573- 785-7718 or MoDOT’s Customer Service Center tollfree at 1888-ASK-MODOT (18882756636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

The bridge is included in the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Bootheel Bridge Bundle design-build project, which will improve 17 bridges throughout Southeast Missouri.

Thirteen bridges in the Bootheel Bridge Bundle are included in Governor Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state, including a bridge on US 67 over the Flat River near Desloge.

Bootheel Bridge Bundle Project goals listed on the MoDOT site include:

Deliver the project within the program budget of $25.5 million on or before December 31, 2023.

Use innovation to maximize the number of locations to be addressed while providing quality structures sensitive to location and traffic.

Minimize public inconvenience through increased construction speed and flexibility in scheduling.

Improve safety at each location.

