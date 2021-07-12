Route O in Ste. Genevieve County reduced for pavement repairs

Route O in Ste. Genevieve County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs.

This section of roadway is located from U.S. 61 to Highway 32.

Weather permitting, work will take place Tuesday through July 22 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0