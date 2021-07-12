 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Route O in Ste. Genevieve County reduced for pavement repairs
0 comments

Route O in Ste. Genevieve County reduced for pavement repairs

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Route O in Ste. Genevieve County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs.

This section of roadway is located from U.S. 61 to Highway 32.

Weather permitting, work will take place Tuesday through July 22 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US to Cuba: 'Respect rights of Cuban people'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News