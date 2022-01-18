 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Route Y lane in Ste. Genevieve, St. Francois counties reduced for roadside work

Route Y in Ste. Genevieve and St. Francois counties will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform roadside work.

This section of roadway is located between Roth Road and Brickey Road.

Work began Tuesday and will continue through Jan. 28 from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

