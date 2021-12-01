Route Z reduced for bridge repairs

Route Z in Ste. Genevieve County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge repairs.

This bridge is located at Exit 141 off I-55.

Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, Dec. 6, through Thursday, Dec. 9, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

