Routes A, M in Madison County reduced for bridge repairs

Route A in Madison County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge repairs over the Castor River Bridge.

This section of roadway is located from Route DD in Marquand to County Road 330.

Weather permitting, work will take place Tuesday through July 16 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Also, Route M in Madison County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge repairs.

This section of roadway is located from County Road 336 to County Road 310.

Weather permitting, work will take place Tuesday through July 15 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0