Seal coat operations to impact traffic on Route K in SFC

Anyone regularly traveling Route K east of Bonne Terre might not want to wash their car for a couple of days.

Missouri Department of Transportation crews will be making driving surface improvements from Shady Lane to Saffell Road near Bonne Terre on Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting.

Seal coats involve a pavement repair process MoDOT employs on roads with lower traffic volumes, since it maximizes available resources and extends the life of the roadway.

Hot emulsion oil is sprayed onto the surface of the road, followed by finely ground rocks which are then compacted to adhere to the roadway. Excess material is swept off the surface, leaving an improved roadway that will hold up longer against the elements.

The method costs about one third of the cost of a traditional asphalt overlay. The treatment keeps water from penetrating the surface, extends the life of the road up to seven years, and provides improved traction.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636), or visit www.modot.org/southeast.