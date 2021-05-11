Seal coat operations to impact traffic on Route Y next week

Starting Monday, a seal coat treatment will be used to create a smoother driving surface on Route Y between US 67 in St. Francois County to Highway 61 in Ste. Genevieve County.

Crews will close one lane between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily with a 9-foot width restriction. Flaggers and a pilot car will be in place to guide traffic.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact Resident Engineer Darius Dowdy at 573-431-4933, MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636), or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

Seal coats are a pavement repair process that is used by MoDOT on roads with lower traffic volumes to maximize available resources and extend the life of the roadway. Hot emulsion oil is sprayed onto the surface of the road, followed by finely ground rocks which are then compacted to adhere to the roadway. Excess material is swept off the surface, leaving an improved roadway that will hold up longer against the elements.

The method costs about one third the amount of a traditional asphalt overlay. Along with a smoother driving surface for travelers, the treatment keeps water from penetrating the surface, extends the life of the roadway up to seven years, and provides improved traction.

