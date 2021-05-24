Seal coat work planned for Highway 47 in Washington County

A contractor working for the Missouri Department of Transportation will begin making driving surface and safety improvements on Highway 47 in Washington County next week.

Crews were scheduled to begin guardrail improvement work on Monday along Highway 47 from the Franklin County line to the St. Francois County line. This work is expected to take one week to complete and will require daily lane closures. Flaggers will be used to guide motorists through the work zones.

Crews will then begin a pavement overlay along the same portion of road the week of June 1. This work will also require intermittent daily lane closures. The contractor will be using a method called seal coating, in which hot emulsion oil is sprayed onto the surface of the road, followed by finely ground rocks which are then compacted to adhere to the roadway. Excess material is swept off the surface, leaving an improved roadway that will hold up longer against the elements.

Signs will be in place to alert motorists of the daily lane closures with flaggers and pilot vehicles guiding motorists through work zones. MoDOT asks that drivers slow down and obey all signs.

The project is expected to be completed by Sept. 1.

This work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information and updates about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/modot-central-district. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook and Twitter for project updates.

