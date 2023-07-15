SIKESTON— U.S. 67 in St. Francois County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance.

This section of highway is located from Parkway Drive to Old Orchard Road near Desloge.

Weather permitting, work will take place Monday, July 17 through Thursday, July 20 from 7 a.m. to 4 a.m. daily.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.