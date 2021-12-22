U.S. 67 lane closure announced for Jefferson County

To help motorists travel around the state for the upcoming Christmas holiday, the Missouri Department of Transportation will restrict most construction on interstates and state highways from noon on Friday until 7 a.m. Monday.

Restrictions will still be in place in areas where there are permanent barriers and if required, crews will close lanes for emergency maintenance.

Motorists in the Parkland area should be aware, Thursday through noon Friday, and Monday-Wednesday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m., northbound U.S. 67 will have one lane closed from Joachim Creek to Wall Street.

For more on roadway closures due to construction, additional work zone information and real-time roadway weather conditions go to http://traveler.modot.org/map. For real-time traffic, visit www.gatewayguide.com. All work is subject to change and may be shifted due to inclement weather.

