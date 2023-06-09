Southbound U.S. 67 in St. Francois County will be reduced to one lane Monday and Tuesday as Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) crews perform bridge maintenance.

This section of road is located from Old Orchard Road to Desloge Drive.

Weather permitting, work will take place Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. daily.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.