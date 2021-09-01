US 61 in Ste. Genevieve County reduced for drainage repairs

US 61 in Ste. Genevieve County will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform drainage repairs.
This section of roadway is located from Route H to Route Z in St. Mary.
Weather permitting, work will take place Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.
For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
