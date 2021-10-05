US 67 in Wayne and Madison counties reduced for roadside work

US 67 in Wayne and Madison Counties will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews perform roadside work.

This section of roadway is located from Highway 172 near Hendrickson to Route A near Cherokee Pass.

Weather permitting, work will take place Oct. 18 through Dec. 31, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact Resident Engineer Darius Dowdy at 573-431-4933, MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

