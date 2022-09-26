US 67 lane reduced for bridge maintenance

The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced two construction projects happening Tuesday in St. Francois County that will impede traffic.

Northbound US 67 in St. Francois County will be reduced to one lane as MoDOT crews perform bridge maintenance. This section of road is located from Parkway Drive to Highway 8 in Park Hills. According to MoDOT's traffic volume map, this stretch sees traffic from more than 20,000 vehicles each day.

Weather permitting, work will take place Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 to 10 a.m. The work zone will be marked with signs.

Also on Tuesday, Route K will be reduced to one lane, from Stormy Lane to Saffell Road in Bonne Terre. Weather permitting, work will take place 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The work zone will be marked with signs. This stretch of highway, located near the state prison, sees anywhere from 10,000 to 20,000 vehicles a day, according to MoDOT's traffic volume map.

Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near these construction areas. For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.