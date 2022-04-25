US 67 lane reduction in Park Hills this week

U.S. 67 in St. Francois County will be reduced to one lane this week with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform routine bridge repairs.

This section of roadway is located between Highway 32 and Parkway Drive in Park Hills.

Weather permitting, work will be performed today through Wednesday. The work zone will be in place 24 hours daily.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

