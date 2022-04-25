 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

US 67 lane reduction in Park Hills this week

  • 0
road work highway construction
pixabay

U.S. 67 in St. Francois County will be reduced to one lane this week with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform routine bridge repairs.

This section of roadway is located between Highway 32 and Parkway Drive in Park Hills.

Weather permitting, work will be performed today through Wednesday. The work zone will be in place 24 hours daily.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The environmental concerns of Russia’s war in Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News