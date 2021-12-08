US 67 lanes reduced next week

U.S. Route 67 in St. Francois County will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews repair the bridge over Flat River nex week.

This section of roadway is located from Desloge city limits to Highway 8.

Weather permitting, work will take place Monday through Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

