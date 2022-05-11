WATCH NOW: US 67 bridge over Highway 8 to be replaced

Construction to replace the southbound US 67 bridge over Highway 8 in St. Francois County is slated to begin this June.

The bridge is located in Desloge. Contractors say the bridge was built in 1959 and the bridge was rehabbed in 1990 and 1995. It is listed as safe but rated in poor condition.

Weather permitting, work will begin June 1, with completion anticipated by Aug. 30.

As construction is underway, Highway 8 will be closed in the vicinity of the bridge and southbound US 67 traffic will use the exit and entrance ramps. Traffic will be diverted onto the southbound off-ramp with options to travel westbound on Route 8 or continue southbound on the southbound Route 67 on-ramp.

Signed detours will be in place for northbound US 67 traffic to Highway 8, Highway 8 east to northbound US 67, and Cedar Falls Road. Detour routes will use existing interchanges at Parkway Drive and Orchard.

The bridge is included in the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Bootheel Bridge Bundle design-build project, which will improve 17 bridges throughout Southeast Missouri. Completion of the Bootheel Bridge Bundle design-build project is anticipated on or before Dec. 31, 2023. The design-build project website is available at https://www.modot.org/bootheel-bridge-bundle.

This bridge is also included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

Highway 47 in St. Francois County will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as Contractor crews resurface the roadway. This section of roadway is located between Jefferson Avenue and Riverview Lane in Bonne Terre.

Weather permitting, work will begin June 6-10 from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, please contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or Travis Slayton, project manager for the Robertson Contractors Team, at 573-785-0880. A contractor provided video detailing the Route 67 bridge is available at: https://youtu.be/XlCM4JnmuLM.

