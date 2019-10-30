With just a slim possibility for slippery roads Thursday morning, St. Francois County Highway Superintendent Clay Copeland had his crew doing some preparation of their equipment in case of inclement weather.
“We are kind of watching it,” he said. “We watch the local weather forecast, it’s showing that the ground is going to be warm, everything is wet, but it is supposed to drop and freeze. We have a few of our trucks ready, we have the chippers on them. All we are concerned about is bridges and elevated surfaces maybe freezing over tonight. It doesn’t appear as though we are going to have any issues with our roadways, even though the temperature is supposed to drop below freezing.
“We are at a point where our ground is warm, we are not going to get really any snow or ice. “
Copeland noted that his department has four trucks ready to use if they have to work on bridges. He doesn’t anticipate all of his crew being out for this round of weather.
“I don’t think anything is going to be serious, but there could be some slick spots in the morning,” he said. “I think once it gets through the middle of the day and warms up that will all be gone.
“We have one truck loaded and ready to go, we have three others with our equipment on them, we just have to dump some material on them and go. If we would have to mobilize them we could have them ready to go in an hour or two. We’re ready for winter right now.”
Copeland is cautiously optimistic, saying, “I think it’s going to miss us, the way everybody’s talking, but you never know.”
