Road improvements coming to Iron, Washington Counties

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sections of Route D in Iron County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace several pipes under the roadway, starting Wednesday.

Route D is located off Route 72 near Arcadia. Crews will begin work on Route D near County Road 109 (end of state maintenance) and will move west — replacing one pipe each day. As work is underway, Route D will be closed in the vicinity of the pipe being replaced.

Weather permitting, work will take place Wednesday through April 30 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

In Washington County, the intersection of Highway 8 and Washington County Routes O and U will soon undergo several enhancements under a contract approved by the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission.

The project includes traffic signal improvements and the construction of additional turn lanes at the intersection in Potosi. Fiber optic installation for traffic signals is also planned for intersections along Highways 8, 21, and Route E in Potosi.

Reinhold Electric was awarded the contract, after submitting the low bid of $592,058.

The project is scheduled to begin this summer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0