Road work ahead: Many road projects begin

The strip of asphalt crossing under the U.S. 67 overpass in Desloge is a road that goes by many names — North Desloge Drive, Business 67, Highway 8 — and the traffic this summer is about to look different, too.

In fact, a number of area road projects this summer will be starting very shortly if they’re not already underway.

Chris Crocker, southeast district engineer with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), updated the Daily Journal as to what drivers, businesses and residents can expect on current and imminent projects.

For up-to-the-minute, additional information on these or any Missouri state road projects, calls can be made to MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636), or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

U.S. 67 Bridge in Desloge

This hefty project will actually spur on another project, as this crossroads with U.S. 67 sees some of the heaviest traffic in the region and the U.S. 67 north-south traffic will be routed to avoid the bridge area.

These Desloge exits from U.S. 67 lead onto North Desloge Dr./Business 67/Highway 8, which lets drivers either head east into the Cedar Falls area, or west into Desloge’s commercial area where Walmart, Rhodes gas station and many other businesses are located.

Replacing the bridge as part of MoDOT’s Bootheel Bridge Bundle is expected to start today, and the creative detours are estimated to last until late August when the work is done — if the weather cooperates.

Crocker said southbound U.S. 67 traffic will use the exit and entrance ramps to continue their path on U.S. 67, traffic will be diverted onto the southbound off-ramp with options to travel west on Highway 8 or continue south using the southbound U.S. 67 on-ramp.

Those heading north on U.S. 67 might find it trickier to get where they’re going, Crocker indicated. Signed detours will be in place for northbound U.S. 67 traffic to Highway 8, Highway 8 east to northbound U.S. 67, and Cedar Falls Road. Detour routes will use existing interchanges at Parkway Drive and Orchard.

“Part of the detour is going to be off the Parkway Drive, where it hits St. Joe Drive,” Crocker said. “Due to the increased traffic volume we're anticipating on the detour, the contractor is putting up temporary signals to try to help make that intersection flow a little bit better.”

Crocker said northbound traffic won’t be affected on U.S. 67.

“You’ll still have two lanes of traffic going north, but southbound will have a lane closure set up and you’ll either be able to go down the ramp and back up the ramp to continue south, or you’ll be able to make a right turn into Desloge,” he said. “If you’re headed north and want to get into Desloge, you need to get off at Parkway Drive ahead of time and go through the detour, or let’s say you miss Parkway Drive, you’ll could either loop back around on the outer road or you could continue north, hit Orchard Road and come back around.”

Crocker encouraged drivers who frequent those roads to factor in extra travel time, especially for commutes.

You can see a video regarding the Desloge bridge project and get an idea on the commute by checking out youtu.be/XlCM4JnmuLM. You can see updates on this and other projects at www.modot.org/bootheel-bridge-bundle

Parkway Drive and St. Joe Drive

Crocker said the contractor for the Bootheel Bridge Bundle projects, Robertson Contractors Team, is expected to install a traffic signal at the Parkway Drive and St. Joe Drive intersection. While it’s technically a Park Hills-owned intersection, Crocker said, it was recommended to install the stoplight in anticipation of the high volume of detoured traffic from the Desloge bridge project.

Will the light stick around after the bridge is replaced?

Crocker said while it’s not up to MoDOT, it would be a good question for the city, if it turns out drivers like it.

“We did something very similar to this in Cape Girardeau, but it was a MoDOT intersection, and people were very upset when we pulled the temporary traffic signals out once the diverging diamond we built down there was completed,” he said. “They weren’t happy at first, but then really liked the way it kept traffic flowing.”

Route NN

This highway near Iron Mountain Lake in St. Francois County is still closed as contractor crews replace the bridge over Indian Creek, its estimated completion date June 6. The bridge is located between Route N and Indian Creek Road and is part of the Bootheel Bridge Bundle, and Robertson crews have been working on it since early March.

Route H to Route DD

June 6-7, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., according to a MoDOT news release, southbound U.S. 67 in St. Francois County will be reduced to a single lane with a 12-foot width restriction so MoDOT crews can make bridge repairs on the section located from Route H to Route DD.

Highway 47 to Shannon Road

MoDOT issued another release announcing northbound U.S. 67 in St. Francois County will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as MoDOT repairs a bridge located on the section of Route 47 to Shannon Road. Watch out for crews who will be working from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 8-9.

Highway 47

And speaking of Highway 47, MoDOT has issued two notices for the major highway that runs from the U.S. 67 bridge over Bonne Terre, through town and past Terre Du Lac to the Washington County line. That route will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews resurface the road between Jefferson Avenue and Riverview Lane June 6 through June 10, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly.

The road will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction again the following week as the rest of the road is resurfaced from the Washington County line to Jefferson Avenue near Bonne Terre, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 13 through June 17.

“It is getting what we call a mill-fill, if you're familiar with that term,” Crocker said. “We're going to grind up about an inch and three quarters of the pavement that's there with a milling machine and we're going to put back an inch and three quarters of asphalt so it'll be the same exact elevation. Hopefully it'll look a lot better and run a lot smoother once we're done with it.”

U.S. 67 J-Turn

Crocker said right now, MoDOT crews are working on the outside lanes of the J-turn at U.S. 67 and Route H south of Farmington, so both north and southbound U.S. 67 lanes from Route DD to New Perrine Road are affected. Reconfiguring the crossover intersection with the safer J-turn, which requires adding acceleration and deceleration lanes and work in the median, has been under construction since mid-April and is expected to be completed by early November, weather permitting.

“Well, right now they're working on the outside lanes of the J-turn and we were anticipating closing the crossover this week, but I think we're going to delay that a little bit to give some more notification to the local quarry and other businesses to kind of plan for that,” Crocker said. “We’ve got to close the crossover at some point in order to finish the project, we've been receiving a lot of complaints from people trying to use the crossover and compete with construction traffic.

“So we were thinking, let's go ahead and close it a little bit early and try to get the job done a little bit quicker. But we've kind of backtracked a little bit on that just because we didn't think it was fair to close it so soon and not give very much notice to the local businesses. So we're going to provide them with thinking about another week to make their arrangements in order to find alternate routes. And then we're going to close the crossover sometime probably next week.”

STIP Lets Taxpayers Weigh In

Crocker mentioned, now is the time MoDOT is making its five-year plan, and the southeast district’s Statewide Transportation Improvement Plan (STIP) is open for public comment. A draft is available online for viewing, with public comment links, at www.modot.org/DRAFTSTIP

Public review and commenting began May 18 and will end June 17. More information can be gotten by calling toll-free 1-888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or emailing STIPcomments@modot.mo.gov. When commenting, MoDOT has requested that people please include project-specific information such as job number or county and route, if applicable.

Following the public review, the comments will be presented to the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, which will review the comments and the final transportation program before considering it for approval on July 6.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.