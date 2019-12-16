{{featured_button_text}}

Mike Roark has been named the winner of this year's Daily Journal Best Buck Contest.

The Daily Journal contest began Nov. 4 and ended Dec. 13. Roark received the most votes in the contest.

As the first place winner, Roark will receive a 2019 Polaris Sportsman 450 valued at approximately $7,000 courtesy of Midwest Sports Center and a coupon for six certificates for a Meatsa or Supreme Pizza from Little Caesars.

The second place winner, Cory Wilson, will receive a $500 gift card courtesy of Sam Scism Ford and a $500 gift package from Dunn’s Sporting Goods.

The third place winner, Brady Schweiss, will receive a $500 gift card from Hood’s Discount Home Center of Farmington.

The Daily Journal began the Best Buck Contest in 2016. This year there were 54 entries.

