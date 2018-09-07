An area man was arrested after authorities say he stole from Menards, threatened an employee and fled from police leading them in a pursuit.
Farmington Lt. Chris Bullock said officers responded to a shoplifter at Menards located at 1280 Maple St in Farmington.
“A white male, who is 34 years old, filled a cart up with merchandise and went past the point of sale failing to pay for the merchandise,” Bullock said. “He went to his truck and staff members went out and confronted him.”
Bullock said Christopher Chrisco, of Bismarck, never did flourish a gun, but he did tell the employees, “I will shoot you if you come any closer.” He added that at that point they backed off and Chrisco got into his red Ford truck and fled the scene.
“He was apprehended a short time later off Woodlawn Drive by the St. Francois County racetrack fairgrounds,” Bullock said. “He was apprehended by our guys, the Farmington Police Department and the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department.”
Bullock added that there was a short foot pursuit before he was taken into custody. They will apply for charges first thing in the morning.
“We plan to seek charges of robbery in the first degree, tampering and he has a warrant out of Iron County and a probation and parole warrant,” Bullock said. “We did recover all of the merchandise, which was still in the truck.”
Bullock added no one was injured.
In 2004, Chrisco was sentenced to 15 years in prison for felonious restraint, armed criminal action and attempted escape from confinement. In 2013, Chrisco was sentenced to nine years in prison for stealing a truck from a dealership.
