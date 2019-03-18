Farmington teams that took part in the State Championship for Vex Robotics held in Linn, Missouri this month took the top four spots in the competition with three teams qualifying for the World Championship that will be held April 24-30 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Members of Lab Revolution, a local 4-H robotics program, have worked since August building, coding and competing with robots in competitions throughout the season. The goal of the robotics program is to teach children skills in innovation and problem solving through the excitement of building and programming educational robotics kits.
To say Ann Boes, the founder of Lab Revolution, is excited about what the teams have accomplished is very much an understatement.
“We brought seven teams — there was one high school team, three middle school teams and three elementary teams — and all the kids did great," she said. “We won a whole lot of awards and it was fun. We are so incredibly proud of all the Lab Revolution teams that competed yesterday, and especially proud of the parents who took on becoming robotics coaches this year and did a phenomenal job!”
Currently, there are more than 11,000 registered teams worldwide that compete in VEX tournaments both at the middle school and high school levels. The World Championship competition is described as “a week-long celebration of STEM, diversity and robotics through showcasing and sharing those abilities on a worldwide platform.”
It’s undoubtedly an awesome opportunity for the kids who are able to attend, but after qualifying for the World Championship the next challenge for the Farmington teams was how to raise the funds needed to cover the registration fee in a very short amount of time.
“We only had a week to raise money for our registration fee to the World Championship,” Boes said. “It’s quite expensive — about $975 per team. We actually have met our goal now. The community has been very supportive — so were going to World! Since it’s being held in Louisville, Kentucky, it’s not too far to drive and we’ve got three teams going.
Asked about the difference between the state event and the World Championship, Boes said, “It’s huge! The event itself is exactly the same, so the fields that we’re playing on, the games are all exactly the same. But at this point we will be competing with the top players. The middle schoolers will be playing with the top 400 teams from all over the world and the elementary will also be competing against another 400 elementary teams from all over the world.”
And what does it mean for the Farmington teams to have made it to the World Championship?
“It’s a tremendous accomplishment to make it to the World Championship,” Boes said. “It is really a testament to the hard work that they have done throughout the year. Not just the three teams that actually made it to World, but all the teams. It’s been amazing!
“This year is the first time that we’ve had parent coaches. In the past I’ve coached several teams and maybe gone to one competition and that was it. This year we created a brand-new model for doing robotics and that was to train parents to work with their kids and learn how to coach robotics. It worked great! The parents did well, and the kids did very well. We’re figuring out how to expand our program and work with more kids and get even more parent involvement.
“The fact that with this model we were able to do that and go to state championship and be very successful, it’s just really, really exciting. We’d love to expand. Right now, we actually have a waiting list. We’ve run out of space at The Factory. We’re challenged by how much space we have and then also how much money we have for equipment. Robotics is pretty expensive. That’s the next challenge — somehow trying to be able to get a larger space and be able to pay for it and have a stable program.”
Boes said that for her the most exciting thing about the Farmington teams attending the World Championship isn't seeing the kids winning a lot of awards or beating out their competitors on a large stage.
“The fact that they’ll be going to see those robots and meet those other competitors — that’s what I’m really, really excited about,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.