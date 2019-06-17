{{featured_button_text}}

Rock hounds from several states gathered at the Missouri Mines State Historic Site this weekend for the 22nd annual Missouri Mines Rock Swap.

From Friday through Sunday, rock collectors set up booths and displays under large tents in the main parking lot. About 50 vendors filled 70 spaces with booths selling vivid, multicolored rocks, gems, minerals and fossils along with related craft items such as jewelry.

Most of the vendors came from Missouri and Illinois, with registrants from Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana, Alabama, New Mexico and other states.

Silent auctions of donated rock-related items were held every few hours to benefit the site's museum.

Officials with Missouri State Parks say that the attendance for three days is about 2,500.

Kelvin Vincent is a local resident and rock collector. He explained where his display of rocks for sale came from and the geological conditions of where he found them.

“These rocks came out of a quarry between Old Mines and Potosi,” he said. “It comes out of the ground about 200 feet down. When the sun hits this iridescent, it turns into rainbow colors. It’s a pretty hot item.”

According to Vincent, he started out about four years ago selling rocks that he already owned and was giving away to friends. He started out hoping to sell enough rocks to buy hay for his farm.

“I picked up druse quartz off my farm near Hopewell,” he said. “I thought this was pretty neat, so I started buying rocks off of other people. It’s my new hobby.”

Since then Vincent has gone to other rock shows in Springfield and Lincoln, Missouri selling his rocks as more of a chance to meet different people than as an income.

“Last year we went to Bedford, Indiana,” he said. “Sometimes I make a little money, sometimes I lose a little money. It doesn’t really matter. When I see a kid pick up a nice rock and it makes him smile, it’s worth every bit of it. It’s fun. I like talking to the miners and the kids and different collectors and people from different states.

“When I was at Springfield, the museum there bought eight pieces from me. I let them have it for less than I paid for them, but I got them in the museum. It puts a feather in my hat, I can always go back and look at them.”

Activities were available for children as well as adults. The children were given a paper with items listed on them for a scavenger hunt. Olivia Salters was there with her mother and was going around on the hunt for items listed on the paper.

“I’m looking for jewels and crystals and things,” she said. “We found everything.”

When asked if she had a favorite rock, she said they all were. Her mother said that Olivia likes the pink ones.

The swap is co-sponsored by Missouri State Parks and the Mineral Area Gem and Mineral Society, which is a local group of mineral enthusiasts.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments