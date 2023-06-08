Park Hills is going to be rocking on Saturday. With a rock swap, that is.

Missouri Mines State Historic Site is set for the return of the annual Rock Swap on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This event takes place at the Missouri Mines State Historic Site located at 400 State Highway 32 in Park Hills. Event attendees can view, buy, sell, or swap many rock-related items such as minerals, fossils, rocks, rock jewelry, and even rock art.

This is the 23rd year for the event and the first time it has been held since the COVID-19 pandemic. Carrie Lykins, the site administrator, says the staff is very excited to host the event this year. “This was one of the worst times in our modern history, but when you come back from this, you're like, really excited that a ton of people are gonna come,” said Lykins.

Even with all the excitement, Lykins said she has some butterflies. She hopes to do the history of the site justice with accurate representation and education through interactive experiences. In the past, people from all over the country have come out to swap rare and unique geological items. This year, local geology expert and Curator Art Hebrank will be on hand from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to answer attendee questions. Also new this year, attendees can get in on a game of Rock Bingo every two hours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Heidi Loony, Historic Site Specialist, is organizing the event and says 15-20 vendors are currently signed up. Looney says many of the vendors are interested in swapping. Hobbyists and vendors can set up a free booth after filling out an application. To get an application for booth space or more information on vendor space, contact the site office at 573-431-6226. Booths will be located outside, and vendors must provide their own tables, chairs, shade tents, and other items. No electricity or other amenities are available in the outdoor booth area. Each booth space is approximately 12’ x 12’.

The museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for self-guided tours at no charge. A free, half-hour guided tour will take place at 2 p.m. and an hour-long, in-depth tour will set off at 3 p.m. The normal entry fee is $4 for adults, $3 for kids 6-12 and kids under 6 are free. The Power House Museum has two galleries that document the history of lead mining in the Mineral Area. The first gallery is a display of machinery used during mining operations, and the second gallery houses an amazing mineral collection and other geological features.

Lykins hopes the event will encourage people to come out and enjoy the day. She said she hopes people will come and learn while having fun. She says the event will be an all-day affair and encourages attendees to bring food and drinks and take advantage of what this local historic site has to offer.

In 1923, the St. Joseph Lead Company purchased the Federal Mill No. 3 lead-concentrating complex, known today as the Missouri Mines State Historic Site. According to the Missouri State Parks website, St. Joe Lead improved the mill and made it the largest lead mill in the world. The website says, at its peak, the complex housed 25 buildings including the powerhouse, headframe and primary crusher, mill, flotation plant, filter and dryer building machine shop, carpenter shop, sawmill, and electrical shop. Mill No. 3 remained in operation until 1972.

In 1975, St. Joe Lead donated the mill complex and adjoining lands to the State of Missouri for use as a state park. When the Missouri Department of Natural Resources took possession in 1976, the 8,244-acre tract was named St. Joe State Park. The 25-acre mill complex was designated a historic site in 1980.

For more information about Missouri state parks and historic sites, go to mostateparks.com.