Roever: Remember and be Thankful

With all the turmoil that our world is in, some may say why even take the time to count these so-called blessings or ever consider being thankful?? The Word of God tells us that having an attitude of gratitude has great benefits. It is not only pleasing to God but it is also beneficial for mankind.

First, we must realize where our blessings come from.

In the Book of James, 1:17 says, “Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows.” This is a recognition that every good thing we have knowledge of comes from God Himself and He does not change with the times or the circumstances. The recognition of this truth will be the foundation upon which an attitude of gratitude can be built.

One of those great gifts we have been given is the ability to communicate with our Creator, it is called prayer. When we call upon God in prayer, our hearts and minds are guarded by His Peace.

The Apostle Paul writes in Philippians 4:6-7, “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”