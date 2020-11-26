Roever: Remember and be Thankful

The season of Thanksgiving is the most wonderful time of year!
It is the start of the “Holiday Season” and I cannot think of a better way to begin celebrating than to consider our blessings and be thankful for them.
The year of 2020 has been chock full of difficulties to say the least. For many people, counting our blessings may be more difficult than ever this year. But, if we take a true inventory of our existence we most certainly will find the silver lining in our cloudy skies and discover why we should be full of thanksgiving.
The historical account of Thanksgiving has its roots in tragedy and perilous life circumstances.
The pilgrims faced uncertainty at every turn. The very voyage they took to get to the New World claimed many of their lives. Trying to survive in their new surroundings was proving treacherous and as the brutal conditions of yet another winter were on the horizon, their lives and futures hung in the balance.
In perfect timing, as in a gift from God, they were blessed with a time of peace with the Native Americans and received provisions from them that likely saved many of their lives. In spite of all the challenges, they found a way to receive the harvest that the land had to offer, count their blessings and be thankful. Folks, this time of year is our opportunity to do the same.
With all the turmoil that our world is in, some may say why even take the time to count these so-called blessings or ever consider being thankful?? The Word of God tells us that having an attitude of gratitude has great benefits. It is not only pleasing to God but it is also beneficial for mankind.
First, we must realize where our blessings come from.
In the Book of James, 1:17 says, “Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows.” This is a recognition that every good thing we have knowledge of comes from God Himself and He does not change with the times or the circumstances. The recognition of this truth will be the foundation upon which an attitude of gratitude can be built.
Support Local Journalism
One of those great gifts we have been given is the ability to communicate with our Creator, it is called prayer. When we call upon God in prayer, our hearts and minds are guarded by His Peace.
The Apostle Paul writes in Philippians 4:6-7, “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”
By giving God thanks, we are physically, mentally and emotionally kept safe to cultivate this attitude of gratitude by Jesus, who is the Peace of God. As we learn to pray and give thanks in all circumstances, there is recognition for what has already taken place and preparation for what may lie ahead.
John Wesley, wrote in “How to Pray,” that “Thanksgiving is inseparable from true prayer; it is almost essentially connected with it. One who always prays is ever giving praise, whether in ease or pain, both for prosperity and for the greatest adversity.” Giving thanks in good times or in bad is the heart of real prayer and genuine gratitude.
Developing this attitude of gratitude also connects us with others. When you recognize what someone else has done and bring attention to it in a positive light, there is a shared joy that builds up both parties.
We all want to feel like what we have done matters and makes a difference. Expressions of appreciation should be the norm for those who love and care for the people around them.
John 15: 13 says, “Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” So never forget you are not alone. You did not get where you are by yourself. Someone, somewhere has sacrificed, served, given of themselves in a manner that has paved the way for your path.
Remember them. Honor them. We are forever indebted to them. Appreciate what has been accomplished before you and you will never be without something for which to give thanks.
Make a plan this Thanksgiving to count your blessings. Remember to honor God for all He is and all He has done. Don’t forget the people who are with you now and those who have gone before you and make the decision to show appreciation.
Develop an attitude of gratitude that will be a blessing to others as well as return blessings to your own life. After all, what is this life? Life is a gift from God. Life is an opportunity to love and worship Our Creator, to love and connect with each other. So, be responsible with your life, enjoy it, and always be thankful!!
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.