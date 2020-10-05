Rolling in the donations

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Park Hills Senior Center Director Holly Buxton said this year, the senior center will not be able to hold a lot of their normal fundraising events like Black Friday Bingo. The bingo event alone brought in more than $10,000 to help the center last year.

"We deliver 252 meals a day but with curbside right now it is 307 a day," Buxton said. "Then we send, for some who are in worse shape than others, we send weekend meals too."

Buxton said her girls make around 1,500 hot, fresh meals each week with meatloaf and catfish days being the most popular.

"I've been here, I'm going on 21 years running the Senior Center, and my first couple of years I was clueless," Buxton said. "I didn't realize how many people were in need. When I came there was 97 people on the route and I thought that was a lot. Now we do like 307 and it is like, oh my gosh."

Buxton said before COVID closed the dining room, they would throw big parties and have special events for their seniors. She said since they cannot do that they have been taking the time to talk with them through the windows and have even tried curbside bingo.