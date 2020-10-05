Rolling in the donations

The COVID Cruise may have been smaller than the usual Cruisin' for a Cause but it still brought out truck loads of support.
By 6 p.m. on Saturday, Main Street in Park Hills was full of people spread out along the street watching the cars, cruising around and enjoying dinner from the food trucks.
COVID Cruise-1.jpg
COVID Cruise-2.jpg
COVID Cruise-3.jpg
COVID Cruise-4.jpg
COVID Cruise-5.jpg
COVID Cruise-6.jpg
COVID Cruise-7.jpg
COVID Cruise-8.jpg
COVID Cruise-9.jpg
COVID Cruise-10.jpg
COVID Cruise-11.jpg
COVID Cruise-12.jpg
COVID Cruise-13.jpg
COVID Cruise-14.jpg
COVID Cruise-15.jpg
COVID Cruise-16.jpg
COVID Cruise-17.jpg
COVID Cruise-18.jpg
COVID Cruise-19.jpg
COVID Cruise-20.jpg
COVID Cruise-21.jpg
COVID Cruise-22.jpg
COVID Cruise-23.jpg
COVID Cruise-24.jpg
COVID Cruise-25.jpg
COVID Cruise-26.jpg
COVID Cruise-27.jpg
COVID Cruise-28.jpg
COVID Cruise-29.jpg
COVID Cruise-30.jpg
COVID Cruise-31.jpg
COVID Cruise-32.jpg
COVID Cruise-33.jpg
COVID Cruise-34.jpg
COVID Cruise-35.jpg
Cousins AddeLynn Hoover and Talon Partridge were crowned the Cruisin' 2020 Little Miss and Mister. The duo raised $486 for the Park Hills Senior Center. All of the participants combined brought in $1,028 for the cause.
Kettle corn was being sold at the Park Hills Senior Center, but the popular snack sold out by 6:30 p.m.
Food vendors were set up in the Municipal Parking Lot. Attendees enjoyed a wide range of sweet and salty dishes from such sellers as The Lunch Lady, Grandma’s Sugar Shack, Casey’s Cookin', Sugar Chic, Daddy O’s Cheesesteaks, Nana & Papa's Old Fashioned Kettle Corn, Concessionaire Extraordinaire, Sweet Alamode, and Barn Door Eatery. At the end of the night each vendor gave a "love donation" to the Park Hills Senior Center.
There were also free goody bags for the kids, a best-dressed vehicle contest and a photo op with the COVID Cruise banner.
The Park Hills Senior Center serves more than 300 meals per day and their Meals on Wheels program is an important asset to the community.
Support Local Journalism
Park Hills Senior Center Director Holly Buxton said this year, the senior center will not be able to hold a lot of their normal fundraising events like Black Friday Bingo. The bingo event alone brought in more than $10,000 to help the center last year.
"We deliver 252 meals a day but with curbside right now it is 307 a day," Buxton said. "Then we send, for some who are in worse shape than others, we send weekend meals too."
Buxton said her girls make around 1,500 hot, fresh meals each week with meatloaf and catfish days being the most popular.
"I've been here, I'm going on 21 years running the Senior Center, and my first couple of years I was clueless," Buxton said. "I didn't realize how many people were in need. When I came there was 97 people on the route and I thought that was a lot. Now we do like 307 and it is like, oh my gosh."
Buxton said before COVID closed the dining room, they would throw big parties and have special events for their seniors. She said since they cannot do that they have been taking the time to talk with them through the windows and have even tried curbside bingo.
"We made so much last year from the cruise last year and I know it is not going to be anything like that this year," Buxton said. "Really one of our goals was, everyone has been at home so long and they are getting antsy. I knew that we still needed to do a few things because we still have to fundraise for our meals."
Buxton said the need for fundraising has only increased during COVID as the senior center has seen more requests for meals during this time.
"We have actually been adding so many more people because of COVID that we said 'okay we can't do the big one but what can we do,'" Buxton said. "That was why we came up with the COVID Cruise. I think that as long as everyone gets out and has a good time maybe they will remember the senior center and say 'man I had a really good time Saturday night let's send them a donation.'"
The COVID Cruise was sponsored by Griffin Automotive, Hassell Ivy League Daycare, Harris and Harris Attorneys at Law, and Andy’s Garage.
To make a donation to the Park Hills Senior Center, contact them at 573-431-4974.
Victoria Kemper is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-783-3366 or at vkemper@democratnewsonline.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.