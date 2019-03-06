Romine co-sponsors Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act

Senator Gary Romine, R-Farmington, is co-sponsoring Senate Bill 388 that establishes the “Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act."
Under the proposed act, a person who knowingly causes the death of a child who was born alive during or immediately after an attempted abortion would be guilty of murder in the second degree.
As Romine explained, “if a child still has a heartbeat or is breathing after it's been retrieved from the womb [following an abortion procedure] and they go ahead and take the life of the child, then that’s an even worse murder than the abortion itself.”
Furthermore, the bill states that a person who recklessly, or with criminal negligence, causes the death of a child who was born alive during or immediately after an attempted abortion, shall be guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the first degree.
Finally, the bill permits parents and siblings of a deceased or unborn child to bring a wrongful death civil action against a person who unlawfully performs or induces or attempts to perform or induce an abortion, with potential damages specified in the bill.
“It’s just sad that we have to be considering a bill like this, but with some of the activities that have taken place on the east coast it’s obvious that some folks don’t hold the sanctity of life as high as they should,” Romine explained.
Legislators in the state of New York recently passed a Reproductive Health Act, which permits women to choose to have an abortion in the first 24 weeks of pregnancy and after 24 weeks if a determination is made, by a health care practitioner, that there is an “absence of fetal viability” or that the procedure is “necessary to protect the patient’s life or health,” according to the law’s text.
“It reminds us of the fact that we have to deal with issues you would think were unthinkable,” added Romine. “But when they happen someplace else, it makes you realize you have to step up and take proactive steps to ensure it doesn’t happen in Missouri.”
The bill has now been assigned to the Senate Committee on Health and Pensions, where the committee will vote whether or not to take it to the Senate floor to be heard by the full Senate body.
The process of being reviewed by a committee and potentially turned over to the Senate floor can vary in duration based on various factors, according to Romine. For instance, when a bill is heard in a committee hearing, the committee will normally have a week to consider it. Then, following that week, there's the possibility of the bill being voted on by the committee to go to the Senate floor.
If the bill is passed by the committee, the Senate’s president pro tem can then have it assigned to the Senate calendar.
“The calendar is set up by first come first serve. How you report the bill in line with other bills reported is what determines when it will go to the Senate floor,” Romine explained.
If and when this bill is passed by the Senate, it would be turned over to the House for consideration.
