Bismarck Student of the Month

Romine

The Farmington Elks Lodge announced Gracie Romine is the Bismarck High School Teen of the Month for January.

She is the daughter of Rodger and Tammy Romine. She has a grade point average of 3.081. She has been in involved in cheerleading for six years. She is a member of Pep Club, Student Council and has played volleyball. Participation in the “Shop With A Cop” program has been a huge priority for her during her teen years. She has also assisted the Bismarck Fire Department with the haunted house at Halloween.

Her plans after high school involve the field of law enforcement. She will enter the Navy and pursue the fields of military police or a teaching field. She will receive $100 for college expenses and will compete for the Farmington Elks Student of the Year to be awarded on May 3.

