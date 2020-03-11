You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Ron's Tire Center damaged by fire
0 comments
alert top story

Ron's Tire Center damaged by fire

{{featured_button_text}}
Ron's Tire Fire

Several departments respond to a second alarm fire Tuesday night at Ron's Tire in Farmington.

View additional photos online at dailyjournalonline.com

 Mark Marberry

Area firefighters responded at 9:35 p.m. Tuesday to a second alarm fire at Ron’s Tire Center in the 1,000 block of East Karsch Blvd.

According to Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey, when they arrived four minutes later the building was filled with heavy smoke.

“We made a forced entry into the building and then into the work area. We found heavy fire conditions,” he said. “We did a precautionary search to see that nobody was in the building,”

The fire was under control within approximately 60 minutes. Farmington was assisted on the scene by Bonne Terre/Big River, Desloge, Doe Run, Leadington, Park Hills and Wolf Creek Fire Departments.

Bismarck Fire Department moved a crew up to cover the city of Farmington during the blaze.

The building sustained significant damage. There were no injuries to firefighters.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal was called in to determine the cause of the fire and the investigation is ongoing.

The business has had prior fires in 2005 and 2014.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

0 comments
0
0
1
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News