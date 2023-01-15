Roses for Residents returns for a third year

For a third year, Roses for Residents returns for the 2023 Valentine’s Day season. Put together by Copper Fox Contrived owner Tiffany Wright, wooden roses are made and gifted to residents in local long-term care facilities.

Wright wanted to remind people who live in long-term residential care, they are not forgotten, people do care and love them. Wanting to do something, Wright reached out to the community and fellow small business owners to help brighten people’s days.

“I worked for about five years in a residential care facility and I just really have a soft spot for the elderly,” said Wright. “And working in a residential care facility, I know firsthand what those people experienced. A lot of times, the sad truth is they don’t have people that come and visit them.”

This is the third year for the project. In 2021, Copper Fox Contrived was able to provide 217 wooden roses for residents in four facilities. In 2022, the number jumped up considerably to supplying 35 facilities with 1,906 roses given out of a total 2,080 sponsored.

Due to how close some of the donations were given in 2022 to the date of delivery, some donations were carried over to 2023, meaning the project will have 174 flowers to start with.

With having covered 30 more facilities in 2022 compared to 2021, Wright hopes to cover even more this year and increase the number of roses given out. Already, just four days into the campaign for 2023 Roses for Residents, 14 facilities have been sponsored.

There are a variety of ways people can assist. The cost to sponsor a single wooden rose for a resident is $5, and there is no limit to how many roses one person can sponsor. Interested people can visit in-store, scan the QR code found at participating local businesses, or donate online through Facebook. It is also possible to cover an entire facility.

In the past, people have donated gas money or helped deliver the flowers to the facilities.

While hoping to help the same facilities from previous years, Wright is also looking to donate the roses to new facilities.

“You can only do so much research online, and there’s a lot that really aren’t listed,” Wright explained. “They don’t pop up in Google search.”

This year, though, some have made suggestions, including a facility in St. Mary.

“Somebody suggested that facility to me, and the group owner of that home owns several facilities we did do last year,” said Wright. “So I was like, that’s really cool, we didn’t get to do them last year.”

Donations for the wooden roses will be taken until at least the start of February. The current ending date for donations is possibly Feb. 7 according to Wright, but said if donations exceed last year’s she may have to push back the ending date to Feb. 1.

Wright began working with wooden flowers in 2017, and in the middle of 2021 opened the storefront for Copper Fox Contrived in downtown Park Hills, located at 361 W. Main St.

Updates for Roses for Residents is posted on the Copper Fox Contrived Facebook page.