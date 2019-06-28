{{featured_button_text}}

The St. Francois County Rotary Club held their annual installation of board of directors and awards ceremony on Monday at 12 West in Farmington.

Incoming District Governor John Vietmeier of the Washington Rotary Club swore in new members Brian Lewis, Janette Slevin and Chasten Boen. Several awards were given to various officers and members with Vietmeier leading the installation of the 2019-2020 board of directors.

Incoming President Curtis Walter gave closing remarks noting the various projects completed and scholarships awarded by the St. Francois County Rotary Club and gave an award of recognition to outgoing President Harry Peterson.

The 2019-2020 Board members are as follows: Curtis Walter, president; Kevin Thurman, president elect; Matt Ruble, president nominee; Jerry Weems, treasurer; Heather Garner, secretary; Harold Hastings, sergeant at arms; Chris Morrison, club director; Parks Peterson, club director; Brian McNamara, club director; Kendra Gibson, club director; Harry Peterson, immediate past president; Bob Gerig, Rotary foundation chair.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com.

